'Common man thrown out of Bollywood': Vivek Agnihotri slams industry

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri , known for his socio-political films, has slammed Bollywood for not making films that cater to the common man's interests. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he said that the film industry has always addressed social and political issues through cinema. However, he feels that this trend has changed in recent years.

Film industry 'Our film industry has always raised social-political issues' Agnihotri pointed out that films by legendary personalities like Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt, Yash Chopra, Salim-Javed, and Manmohan Desai always touched upon socio-political issues. "Our film industry has always raised social-political issues in the film," he said. "Yes, they were entertaining song, dance, everything, but at the end of it, they always touched you because there are socio-political issues."

Audience perception Agnihotri on international market's influence on Indian cinema Agnihotri also expressed his disappointment with the changing narrative in Indian cinema. He said, "[Amitabh Bachchan's] character used to go and take revenge against the oppressor, and that was giving everyone hope." "Suddenly, when the international market became very big, people started assuming that audience is dumb, so give them dumb stories." "That's why we have been creating kind of easy answers to everything in our stories."

Film industry Where is the story of common man, asks Agnihotri The filmmaker, who has made films like The Kashmir Files and The Vaccine War, lamented the lack of films about society or the common man in recent years. He said, "Which film in last few years is about the society or the common man? I haven't seen any." "Where is that story on the son of a teacher, the hero son of a farmer...who stands up against evil and fights them?"