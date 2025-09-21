Will Priyadarshan direct 'Hera Pheri 3'? Director reveals 

Priyadarshan , who directed the original Hera Pheri (2000), has finally addressed speculation about him returning to direct Hera Pheri 3. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, he said he would only consider it if the script is as good as the original. "I cannot tell if I am doing the third part unless and until I can crack a film which has to do justice to the first installment," he said.

Director's statement 'Third one shouldn't let the first one die' Priyadarshan emphasized that the third installment should not compromise the legacy of its predecessor. He said, "The first part was born, but the third one shouldn't let it die." "If I am doing the film, I have to make sure that it is tolerable for people who watched the first part."

Director's conviction 'I will never attempt part 3 unless...' Priyadarshan further stressed that he wouldn't direct the film if the script doesn't meet his conviction. "Unless and until I crack the full film, I will never attempt part three. If a good script doesn't turn out to my conviction, I will not do the film." "I have climbed certain heights in my career from where I don't want to fall badly."