Jacqueline Fernandez moves SC against ED's money laundering case

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has approached the Supreme Court to challenge the Delhi High Court's refusal to cancel a money laundering case against her. The case, linked to infamous conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and involving ₹215cr, was filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) . A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih will hear her petition on Monday, September 22.

Legal proceedings HC had said only trial court can decide matter The Delhi High Court had dismissed Fernandez's petition to cancel the FIR filed by the ED against Chandrashekhar in this case on July 3. The court had said that only a trial court could decide whether an accused has committed a crime or not. In response, Fernandez filed a plea in the Supreme Court challenging this decision.

Defense Fernandez has denied all allegations against her Fernandez has vehemently denied all allegations against her, claiming they are false and that she was unaware of Chandrashekhar's criminal history. The ED had named her a co-accused in the money laundering case involving fraud of over ₹200cr. In its chargesheet filed on August 17, 2022, the ED alleged that, despite being aware of Chandrashekhar's involvement in criminal activities, Fernandez continued to receive lavish gifts from him.