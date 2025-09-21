Aryan Khan doesn't have 'nepo kid vibe': Raghav Juyal

Raghav Juyal, who is currently basking in the success of his recent release The Ba***ds of Bollywood, recently spoke about working with debutant director Aryan Khan . In an interview with Mid-Day, he revealed that Khan has the same respect for fellow artists as his father, Shah Rukh Khan . He also praised Khan's understanding of the Indian audience and his ability to create a rooted show with a self-critical lens.

Respectful demeanor 'Filmmaking is a collaborative process' Juyal said, "He has a habit of asking questions. He would ask our point of view. In my opinion, that's the best way of working because filmmaking is a collaborative process." "He has the same etiquette of respecting other artists that Shah Rukh sir displays. He knows that [everyone] comes with their struggles and experiences." "He is the son of the biggest outsider in the industry. He doesn't have the vibe of a nepo kid."

Audience insight Juyal on Khan's understanding of Indian audience Juyal also lauded Khan's vision for The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He said, "Having an extended family outside of Bollywood, Aryan understood the Indian audience, which exists beyond metropolitan cities." "There's a very homely environment within his family. His diction of Hindi and Urdu is clear. He speaks in English only when needed." "That's why he was able to make a very rooted show with a self-critical lens."