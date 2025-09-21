'People said he didn't go because of me': Rhea
Rhea Chakraborty opened up about finally being cleared by the CBI in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.
She shared, "People said he did not go because of you. I always knew I hadn't done anything. But even when the clean chit came, I couldn't feel happy. I was only happy for my parents."
The case and its aftermath
After Rajput's death in June 2020, Rhea faced intense public scrutiny and legal battles—she was arrested on drug-related charges and spent nearly a month in jail.
The case went through multiple agencies before the CBI concluded in March 2025 that Rajput's death was suicide, dismissing all allegations against her.
Rhea on continuing skepticism
Rhea said her family cried with relief when she was cleared, but admitted things would never be quite the same again.
Even after being exonerated, she continues to face skepticism from some people online and off.