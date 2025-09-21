Next Article
'Liberating experience': Raghav Juyal on 'The Bads of Bollywood'
Entertainment
Raghav Juyal says playing Parvaiz in 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' was a "liberating experience," letting him express himself in new ways.
The series is also notable for featuring Aryan Khan as the director.
Aryan Khan's warmth made the shoot feel like home: Juyal
Juyal praised Aryan and the Khan family for their warmth and strong values, sharing how traditional gestures like touching elders' feet made the set feel homely.
He joked that while friends might spoil you, family keeps you grounded—and described Aryan as genuinely kind.
Meanwhile, here's what to know about the series
The Ba***ds of Bollywood dives into the industry's darker side—think nepotism, drug abuse, and media games—with a cast featuring Karan Tacker, Akshaye Khanna, and Aditi Rao Hydari.
It's been getting solid reviews for its gripping story and performances.