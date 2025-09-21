'BB 19': Salman schools Gaurav, questions his contribution to show

Khan further questioned the housemates about Khanna's contribution to the captaincy task, to which Mridul Tiwari quickly replied, "He just clapped." Later, Khan warned Khanna, "Every actor should be scared of this one word: 'overrated hai yaar ye.'" "Fans might think your footage is getting cut, but how do we tell them that you're only not making it to the cut."

Other contestants

Khan also advised Tiwari to play independently

Khan also advised Tiwari to up his game. He said, "You are always playing under someone's shadow in the house. You seem to have fallen in the plus one category." The reality show has been keeping viewers hooked with its unexpected twists since its premiere on August 24 this year. Kunickaa Sadanand, Amaal Mallik, Pranit More, Baseer Ali, and Farrhana Bhatt are also a part of the show.