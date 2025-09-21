Priyadarshan admits 'Hera Pheri' was a 'frame-to-frame' remake

Priyadarshan , the acclaimed director behind several iconic Malayalam films and their successful Hindi remakes, recently opened up about his filmmaking process. He revealed that even when remaking a film, he ensures that his actors don't watch the original to prevent imitation. The filmmaker also spoke about his comfort level working with Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar and his willingness to work with other actors.

Remake revelation When Priyadarshan copied 'Hera Pheri' from an English film Priyadarshan revealed that Hera Pheri, starring Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty, was his only remake where he copied the original film "frame to frame." "Even its dialogues weren't written, they were only translated." He added that it wasn't even a direct copy from Ramji Rao Speaking but a remake of See the Man Run, a 1971 TV film.

Actor preferences Priyadarshan on comfort level with actors Priyadarshan said, "I was very happy working with Shah Rukh [Khan], Govinda. I never had any problem. I don't say that they are bad actors or anything." "The only thing is I was very comfortable with Mohanlal and Akshay." He also explained his method of remaking films from Malayalam to Hindi, emphasizing that he doesn't show the original film to the actor to avoid imitation.

Filmmaking strategy Adapting originals for Hindi cinema Priyadarshan, who has directed films like Hera Pheri, Hungama, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Chup Chup Ke, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, among others, said he adapts the original film to suit the Hindi film industry. He explained that not everyone can successfully remake a film, but his knowledge of 70s Hindi cinema helps him understand the industry better.

Cultural adaptation Cultural differences in films Priyadarshan also spoke about the cultural differences between films and how he adapts them. He took the example of Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which is a remake of Mohanlal's Manichitrathazhu. He said, "If you see Manichitrathazhu and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, both have different cultures, different backdrops, and different characters." "I never remake a film as it is. I always change it."