'Wasn't allowed to grieve': Rhea on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Actor Rhea Chakraborty recently opened up about her grief after the untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput . Speaking at an NDTV event, she revealed that she "wasn't allowed to grieve" earlier and doesn't think her grieving process is over yet. "I don't think that I'm done grieving... I would like to keep my grief personal today," she said.

Emotional aftermath How the incident affected her family Chakraborty also spoke about how her family reacted when the Central Bureau of Investigation gave her a clean chit in Rajput's death case. "Everyone in my house cried that day. I hugged my brother and broke down." "When I looked at my parents, I realized we had all changed forever. We were no longer the same carefree family. That moment altered us permanently," she added. She further said, "I am relatively happy. Happiness is a byproduct of intense trauma."

Legal relief 'Someone very close to me...' Chakraborty added, "When I got a clean chit, I wasn't happy. At the core of it, I knew someone very close to me was gone, and nothing could change that." "But I was relieved for my parents. They live in society and constantly face people. For them, things had become very difficult."