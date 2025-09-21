Zubeen's wife appeals for peace, defends singer's manager amid probe

The untimely death of renowned musician, actor, and activist Zubeen Garg has left fans in shock. The 52-year-old died due to a seizure attack in Singapore on Friday. Garg was attending a three-day cultural festival to promote North East India internationally when the tragedy struck just a day before his performance. Now, his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, has made an emotional appeal for peace during his last rites.

Video message 'Zubeen is coming home' In a video message shared by India Today Nepal, Saikia Garg said in a video message translated from Assamese, "I am urging everyone. Zubeen is coming home. When he was alive, you all showered him with love and blessings, and Zubeen loved all of you in return." "I hope the last rites for his departure go peacefully. The police, along with the state administration, are fully supporting us."

Support Garg's wife defended the singer's manager She also praised Siddharth Sarma, Garg's long-time manager. "Zubeen must come back, and we will all get to see him one last time. Along with Zubeen, Siddharth, who has been like a brother to him from the very beginning, will also be coming." "As you all know, in 2020, when Zubeen suffered a massive seizure, we had to go to Mumbai for further treatment."

Request 'I request everyone to set aside any negative thoughts' Saikia Garg further requested everyone to set aside any hostility. "Zubeen has always been our own, and whenever anyone spoke against Siddharth, Zubeen always stood by him. Please allow Siddharth to be part of Zubeen's final journey." "I request everyone to set aside any negative thoughts about Siddharth. I need all my people around me tomorrow, and I will need Siddhart's support...without him, I cannot do anything." "I also request that all FIRs filed against Siddharth be withdrawn."

Cause of death Saikia Garg revealed how the singer met his tragic end Saikia Garg further elaborated on the singer's cause of death. She told The Times of India, "Zubeen, along with seven or eight others, went to the island on a yacht. They swam together and returned to the shore." "All of them were wearing life jackets. But Zubeen went to swim again and suffered a seizure attack." "He suffered seizure attacks on several occasions earlier but escaped death. He was kept in the ICU at Singapore General Hospital for two hours."