Zubeen Garg death: FIR against Singapore event manager for negligence

In a surprising development, an FIR has been registered against Shyamkanu Mahanta, manager of the 4th North East India Festival, at Morigaon Police Station. Advocate Ratul Borah filed the complaint, accusing Mahanta of foul play in the untimely death of Assamese music legend Zubeen Garg . The singer died in a tragic scuba accident in Singapore on Thursday, September 19.

Legal action Borah has leveled serious charges against Mahanta Borah has alleged that Mahanta's decision to invite Garg to a "poorly managed event" contributed to the singer's death. The FIR also includes charges of criminal negligence against Mahanta, with Borah arguing that his alleged reckless and irresponsible actions directly contributed to the conditions that ultimately led to the tragic outcome.

Incident details Unconfirmed reports about Garg's tragic demise Unverified reports indicate that Garg was at a party in Singapore on Friday afternoon, prior to his planned performance on Saturday, September 20. He went swimming without a life jacket and suffered a heart attack, per News18. Even after being rushed to Singapore General Hospital, doctors could not save him. His body is currently in Singapore for post-mortem examination and will be sent to Assam on Saturday for further funeral rites.