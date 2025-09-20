Assam CM orders CID probe into Zubeen Garg's death

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a CID inquiry into the recent death of popular singer Zubeen Garg . The singer, who was in Singapore to perform at the North East India Festival, died on Friday while "swimming in the sea without a life jacket." Multiple FIRs have been registered against the festival organizer, Shyamkanu Mahanta, and Garg's manager, Siddhartha Sharma. The investigation will focus on interrogating those who were with Garg before his untimely demise.

Probe CID to investigate Garg's untimely death Sarma wrote on X on Saturday, "Multiple FIRs have been filed against Shri Syamkanu Mahanta and Shri Sidharth Sarma in connection with the unfortunate and untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg." "I have directed the @DGPAssamPolice to transfer all the FIRs to the CID and to register a consolidated case for a thorough investigation."

Investigation details Inquiry will also look into reports of a party On Saturday, Sarma told reporters that the inquiry will also look into reports suggesting that Garg (52) was taken to a party the night before his death. Sarma said, "We are also trying to ascertain its veracity." "Assam Police will probe the death of Zubeen Garg, and both Mahanta and Sharma, along with those who were present with the singer in his last moments, will be interrogated."

International investigation Singaporean authorities have also initiated their own investigation Singaporean authorities have also initiated their own investigation into Garg's death. Sarma said, "As the place of occurrence is not India, we will get the criminal part, if any, from that country and if he was taken from Assam with a wrong intent, we will get this aspect from the state." He added that the state government will ensure a thorough inquiry into all aspects related to Garg's death.

Twitter Post Sarma shared update on X I spoke to the High Commissioner of Singapore, His Excellency Simon Wong, and requested a detailed enquiry into the circumstances leading to the untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. Excellency has assured me of complete cooperation in this regard.@SGinIndia — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 20, 2025