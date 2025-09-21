Jacqueline Fernandez moves SC in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is now knocking on the Supreme Court's door after the Delhi High Court refused to quash an FIR against her in a ₹215 crore money laundering case tied to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
The top court will hear her petition on Monday, September 22, 2025.
Allegations against Fernandez
Fernandez has been named a co-accused by the Enforcement Directorate, which alleges she took lavish gifts from Chandrashekhar even though she knew about his criminal history.
She's also accused of deleting phone data after his arrest and of initially hiding details about financial transactions.
Fernandez strongly denies these claims and is challenging both the FIR and the chargesheet, but so far, courts have said only a full trial can settle what really happened.