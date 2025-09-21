Jacqueline Fernandez moves SC in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

Allegations against Fernandez

Fernandez has been named a co-accused by the Enforcement Directorate, which alleges she took lavish gifts from Chandrashekhar even though she knew about his criminal history.

She's also accused of deleting phone data after his arrest and of initially hiding details about financial transactions.

Fernandez strongly denies these claims and is challenging both the FIR and the chargesheet, but so far, courts have said only a full trial can settle what really happened.