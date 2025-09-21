Next Article
Box office collection: 'Mirai' earns ₹5.15 crore on 2nd Saturday
Entertainment
Mirai, the Telugu fantasy adventure starring Teja Sajja and directed by Karthik Gattamneni, is having a great run at the box office.
After a slight dip on Friday, the film bounced back with ₹5.15 crore on its second Saturday, bringing its total to a strong ₹73 crore—just shy of that big ₹75 crore milestone.
Film's occupancy rates in different regions
Audiences are showing up in bigger numbers too. In Hindi-speaking regions, theater occupancy hit 20.58% overall and climbed to 32.75% for night shows.
But it's in the Telugu states where Mirai really shines—occupancy reached 45.8%, and almost 60% for night screenings!
The film's growing popularity suggests it's set to keep pulling crowds into its second weekend.