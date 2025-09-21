Box office collection: 'Mirai' earns ₹5.15 crore on 2nd Saturday

Film's occupancy rates in different regions

Audiences are showing up in bigger numbers too. In Hindi-speaking regions, theater occupancy hit 20.58% overall and climbed to 32.75% for night shows.

But it's in the Telugu states where Mirai really shines—occupancy reached 45.8%, and almost 60% for night screenings!

The film's growing popularity suggests it's set to keep pulling crowds into its second weekend.