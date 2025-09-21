Next Article
'My films reflect my values': Venice awardee Anuparna Roy
Entertainment
Anuparna Roy, who grew up in a small village in West Bengal, just became the first Indian to win an Orizzonti Award in the section devoted to new voices in independent world cinema at the 2025 Venice Film Festival.
Her debut film, "Songs of Forgotten Trees," follows two women, including a migrant, navigating life in Mumbai and draws from her own childhood memories and friendships.
On her values as a filmmaker
Roy funded her early films by working call center jobs.
At Venice, she made a statement by wearing a hand-painted saree in Palestinian flag colors, showing she cares about issues beyond film.
Her movie tackles caste, gender, and social invisibility with honesty—she avoids commercial formulas and plans to keep telling real stories that matter.