'My films reflect my values': Venice awardee Anuparna Roy Entertainment Sep 21, 2025

Anuparna Roy, who grew up in a small village in West Bengal, just became the first Indian to win an Orizzonti Award in the section devoted to new voices in independent world cinema at the 2025 Venice Film Festival.

Her debut film, "Songs of Forgotten Trees," follows two women, including a migrant, navigating life in Mumbai and draws from her own childhood memories and friendships.