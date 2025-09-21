Legendary singer Zubeen Garg dies in scuba diving accident
Legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, 52, lost his life in a scuba diving accident in Singapore on September 19, 2025.
His mortal remains arrived in Delhi, where Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Pabitra Margherita paid their respects with prayers and floral tributes.
The body will be flown to Guwahati for family and public homage before the final rites, the timing of which will be decided after a cabinet meeting on Sunday.
'Voice of Assam' leaves behind a legacy
Known as the "Voice of Assam," Garg made a huge mark on Assamese music and cinema with hits like "Mayabini" and Bollywood favorites such as "Ya Ali."
He was also an actor, mentor to young artists, and environmental advocate.
His sudden passing has led to the cancelation of his scheduled performance at Singapore's North East India Festival this weekend, leaving fans across generations deeply saddened.