Legendary singer Zubeen Garg dies in scuba diving accident Entertainment Sep 21, 2025

Legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, 52, lost his life in a scuba diving accident in Singapore on September 19, 2025.

His mortal remains arrived in Delhi, where Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Pabitra Margherita paid their respects with prayers and floral tributes.

The body will be flown to Guwahati for family and public homage before the final rites, the timing of which will be decided after a cabinet meeting on Sunday.