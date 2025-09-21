Next Article
Guillermo del Toro's 'The Buried' heads to Netflix
Entertainment
Guillermo del Toro is back with Netflix, adapting "The Boy in the Iron Box"—a film based on his and Chuck Hogan's 2024 novella series.
David Prior (from "The Empty Man") is set to direct and write, with filming starting in October.
Cast and crew of the film
This thriller follows a group of mercenaries stranded on a snowy mountain who stumble upon a mysterious stone fortress.
Rupert Friend leads as Liev, joined by Kevin Durand and Jaeden Martell as The Boy.
Del Toro fans can also look forward to his "Frankenstein" movie hitting theaters this October before streaming on Netflix in November.