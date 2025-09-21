NewsBytes recommends: '28 Years Later' on Netflix--bold, fresh, and scary
"28 Years Later," the new horror-action sequel from director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland, hit theaters this summer and is now streaming on Netflix.
The story picks up decades after "28 Days Later," following a quarantined family—young Spike, his dad Jamie, and his ailing mom Isla—trying to survive on a small island.
The return of Boyle and Garland to the franchise
After its summer 2025 theatrical debut, "28 Years Later" dropped on Netflix in September.
This marks the return of Boyle and Garland to the franchise, making it the official follow-up to their original film (unlike 2007's "28 Weeks Later").
Shot with iPhones; more than just a horror film
Shot with iPhones for a bold visual style, the film moves beyond standard zombie scares.
Instead, it digs into themes like empathy and survival—even featuring moments like an infected woman giving birth—to bring fresh emotion and depth to the story.