Late-night TV's big shift: More politics, less punchlines

Late-night shows are now more like news programs

Late-night used to be all about playful jokes at every president's expense, but the Trump era has made things way more political.

Even hosts like Jimmy Fallon, known for goofy sketches, are getting pulled into the debate.

As Carter suggests, the late-night shows have become more serious, more like news programs.

Now the big challenge is finding a balance—too much politics could turn off fans who just want to laugh.