Late-night TV's big shift: More politics, less punchlines
Big changes are hitting late-night TV in 2025: Jimmy Kimmel's been suspended by ABC, and CBS is ending Stephen Colbert's "Late Show" next year.
All this comes as tensions rise between late-night hosts and President Trump, who recently said these shows aren't "allowed" to criticize him.
Bill Carter, who wrote "The War for Late Night," calls this moment totally new for TV.
Late-night shows are now more like news programs
Late-night used to be all about playful jokes at every president's expense, but the Trump era has made things way more political.
Even hosts like Jimmy Fallon, known for goofy sketches, are getting pulled into the debate.
As Carter suggests, the late-night shows have become more serious, more like news programs.
Now the big challenge is finding a balance—too much politics could turn off fans who just want to laugh.