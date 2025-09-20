Next Article
Malayalam horror-comedy 'Sumathi Valavu' heads to OTT: Release date, plot
Get ready for some chills and laughs—Malayalam horror-comedy "Sumathi Valavu" lands on ZEE5 from September 26, 2025.
Starring Arjun Ashokan and Gokul Suresh, the film is being hyped by ZEE5 as "the best horror comedy entertainer of the year," promising a fun watch for fans of spooky stories with a twist.
Plot of the movie
The movie takes its cues from an actual haunted street in Mylamoodu, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.
It follows a group of youngsters who stumble into supernatural trouble tied to Sumathi—a Tamil woman rumored to have been murdered back in the 1950s.
Expect suspense and comedy as they confront the mysteries surrounding Sumathi and the haunted street.