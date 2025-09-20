NewsBytes Recommends: Marathi film 'Dashavatar' brings local culture, traditions alive Entertainment Sep 20, 2025

"Dashavatar," a Marathi film directed by Subodh Khanolkar and starring Dilip Prabhavalkar, has become a surprise hit since its release on September 12.

Its story about a father-son bond and a social issue is connecting with people far beyond Maharashtra—a viral video even shows someone traveling from Juhu to Dadar just to catch it.