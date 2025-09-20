Next Article
NewsBytes Recommends: Marathi film 'Dashavatar' brings local culture, traditions alive
Entertainment
"Dashavatar," a Marathi film directed by Subodh Khanolkar and starring Dilip Prabhavalkar, has become a surprise hit since its release on September 12.
Its story about a father-son bond and a social issue is connecting with people far beyond Maharashtra—a viral video even shows someone traveling from Juhu to Dadar just to catch it.
Film's story, setting, performances make it a must-watch
Set in the Konkan region, "Dashavatar" brings local folk art and traditions to life, giving the film a nostalgic vibe that's drawing comparisons to movies like "Kantara."
Prabhavalkar's authentic performance adds extra heart.
The movie's success shows that regional stories—when told well—can truly bring everyone together, no matter where they're from.