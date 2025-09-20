Next Article
Will Priyadarshan direct 'Hera Pheri 3?' Here's what we know
Priyadarshan, who directed the original Hera Pheri back in 2000, says he's open to helming Hera Pheri 3—but only if the script lives up to the original and does justice to the classic comedy.
The first movie, starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, still has a huge fan following even after more than two decades.
Everything depends on finding perfect script, says director
Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal have all expressed interest in reprising their iconic roles for round three.
But Priyadarshan wants to keep the heart of Hera Pheri alive. As he put it: "The first part was born, but the third one shouldn't let it die."
So for now, everything depends on finding that perfect script.