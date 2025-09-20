'Dawson's Creek' cast reuniting for cancer awareness event
The Dawson's Creek crew is getting back together on September 22, 2025, for a special reunion event.
They're coming together to raise funds and awareness for F Cancer, inspired by James Van Der Beek's current fight with stage 3 colorectal cancer.
Mary-Margaret Humes, who played Dawson's mom, also shared her own experience with colon cancer from 2007.
Live reading of pilot episode
Original stars like Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, Busy Philipps, and Joshua Jackson will do a live reading of the show's pilot episode.
The event is all about supporting Van Der Beek and highlighting how important early detection can be—something Humes emphasized: "Cancers are survivable, but go out and get screened. Thankfully, that's part of James's journey."
It's a heartfelt show of solidarity from a cast that clearly still cares about each other—and about making a difference.