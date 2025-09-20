'Dawson's Creek' cast reuniting for cancer awareness event

Live reading of pilot episode

Original stars like Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, Busy Philipps, and Joshua Jackson will do a live reading of the show's pilot episode.

The event is all about supporting Van Der Beek and highlighting how important early detection can be—something Humes emphasized: "Cancers are survivable, but go out and get screened. Thankfully, that's part of James's journey."

It's a heartfelt show of solidarity from a cast that clearly still cares about each other—and about making a difference.