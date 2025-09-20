Mohanlal to appear in Priyadarshan's 'Haiwaan' starring Akshay Kumar, Saif

More about 'Haiwaan' and upcoming projects

Haiwaan, produced by KVN Productions and set to release in 2026, also features Samuthirakani, Sayami Kher, Shreya Pilgaonkar, Asrani, and Einar Haraldsson.

After this film, Priyadarshan will team up with Kumar again for Bhooth Bangla.

Meanwhile, Saif was last seen in Jewel Thief and Mohanlal recently appeared in Hridayapoorvam.