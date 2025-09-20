Next Article
Mohanlal to appear in Priyadarshan's 'Haiwaan' starring Akshay Kumar, Saif
Entertainment
Director Priyadarshan just confirmed that legendary actor Mohanlal will have a cameo in his upcoming film Haiwaan.
The movie, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, is a fresh take on Mohanlal's 2016 thriller Oppam.
Priyadarshan shared that for this project, he focused more on telling a strong story than picking specific stars.
More about 'Haiwaan' and upcoming projects
Haiwaan, produced by KVN Productions and set to release in 2026, also features Samuthirakani, Sayami Kher, Shreya Pilgaonkar, Asrani, and Einar Haraldsson.
After this film, Priyadarshan will team up with Kumar again for Bhooth Bangla.
Meanwhile, Saif was last seen in Jewel Thief and Mohanlal recently appeared in Hridayapoorvam.