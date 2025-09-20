Pamela Anderson, sons developing 'Barb Wire' reboot

New spin on old story

This reboot will give a fresh spin to the story of Barb Wire—a tough bounty hunter in a gritty city—originally based on the 1993 Dark Horse comic.

While Pamela won't be starring this time, she's executive producing alongside Brandon.

Even though the original movie got panned back in the day, it's built up a loyal fanbase over nearly 30 years—making this revival especially interesting for both old fans and new viewers.