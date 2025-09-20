Next Article
Pamela Anderson, sons developing 'Barb Wire' reboot
Entertainment
Pamela Anderson is working with her sons, Brandon and Dylan Lee, to create a new TV series inspired by her 1996 cult film Barb Wire.
Their family production company, And-Her-Sons Productions, is teaming up with Universal Content Productions and Dark Horse Entertainment. The project is still in early development.
New spin on old story
This reboot will give a fresh spin to the story of Barb Wire—a tough bounty hunter in a gritty city—originally based on the 1993 Dark Horse comic.
While Pamela won't be starring this time, she's executive producing alongside Brandon.
Even though the original movie got panned back in the day, it's built up a loyal fanbase over nearly 30 years—making this revival especially interesting for both old fans and new viewers.