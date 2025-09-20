'Idli Kadai' trailer: Dhanush's directorial is all about family moments
The trailer for Idli Kadai, Dhanush's latest Tamil film as both director and lead, just dropped.
Dhanush plays a character who is a wealthy professional returning to his family, with the story centering on everyday moments like the family's debate over an idly batter grinder.
It's all about celebrating simple traditions and close-knit bonds.
Film to hit theaters on October 1
Idli Kadai hits theaters October 1, inferred to be 2025, going head-to-head with Kantara: Chapter 1 releasing the next day.
This marks Dhanush's fourth time directing and features Nithya Menon, Arun Vijay (as a character born into wealth), and Sathyaraj alongside him.
With music by GV Prakash Kumar and a focus on relatable family dynamics, it is expected to be a cozy watch for anyone who loves slice-of-life stories.