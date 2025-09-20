Malayalam superstar Mohanlal to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award
What's the story
The Government of India has announced that legendary actor, director, and producer Mohanlal (65) will be honored with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023. This decision was made on the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee. The award is India's highest honor in cinema and recognizes lifetime contributions to Indian cinema.
Twitter Post
Here's the announcement by MIB
On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that Shri. Mohanlal will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023.— Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) September 20, 2025
Career highlights
Mohanlal's contribution to Indian cinema
Mohanlal has a career spanning over four decades, during which he has inspired generations with his unmatched versatility and artistic brilliance. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award will be presented to him at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on September 23, 2025. Some of his most popular films are Drishyam, Iruvar, T. P. Balagopalan M.A., Kireedam, and Bharatham, among many others. He has previously received the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, among other honors.
Recent career updates
Mohanlal's work on television and recent films
The superstar was recently seen in Hridayapoorvam, which received mixed to positive reviews. The movie is set to arrive on JioHotstar on September 26. Up next, he is working on Bha. Bha. Ba, Drishyam 3, and Vrusshabha. The superstar is also known for Bigg Boss (Malayalam), and he is currently hosting the seventh season.