Malayalam superstar Mohanlal to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Mohanlal has a career spanning over four decades, during which he has inspired generations with his unmatched versatility and artistic brilliance. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award will be presented to him at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on September 23, 2025. Some of his most popular films are Drishyam, Iruvar, T. P. Balagopalan M.A., Kireedam, and Bharatham, among many others. He has previously received the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, among other honors.