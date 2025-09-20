Next Article
Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' is India's official Oscars 2025 entry
Neeraj Ghaywan's film "Homebound" has officially been chosen as India's entry for the 98th Academy Awards (the 2026 Oscars) in the International Feature Film category.
The announcement came from a jury led by filmmaker N Chandra and FFI President Firdausul Hasan in Kolkata.
Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, "Homebound" beat out 23 other films thanks to its powerful story and standout performances.
Jury members on why 'Homebound' was chosen
FFI President Firdausul Hasan said he's confident "Homebound" will represent India's hopes on a global stage, while Chandra called its selection unanimous because of its strong execution and research.
Now all eyes are on "Homebound" as it aims for Oscar glory in 2026.