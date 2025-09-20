Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' is India's official Oscars 2025 entry Entertainment Sep 20, 2025

Neeraj Ghaywan's film "Homebound" has officially been chosen as India's entry for the 98th Academy Awards (the 2026 Oscars) in the International Feature Film category.

The announcement came from a jury led by filmmaker N Chandra and FFI President Firdausul Hasan in Kolkata.

Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, "Homebound" beat out 23 other films thanks to its powerful story and standout performances.