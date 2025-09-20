'Monster' S03 trailer: Charlie Hunnam is terrifying as Ed Gein Entertainment Sep 20, 2025

Netflix's Monster is back October 3 with a new season centered on Ed Gein, the notorious 1950s serial killer whose crimes inspired horror classics like Psycho.

Charlie Hunnam takes on the lead, as the show explores Gein's isolated life and disturbing legacy—following past seasons about Jeffrey Dahmer and the Menendez brothers.