'Monster' S03 trailer: Charlie Hunnam is terrifying as Ed Gein
Entertainment
Netflix's Monster is back October 3 with a new season centered on Ed Gein, the notorious 1950s serial killer whose crimes inspired horror classics like Psycho.
Charlie Hunnam takes on the lead, as the show explores Gein's isolated life and disturbing legacy—following past seasons about Jeffrey Dahmer and the Menendez brothers.
Cast, crew, filming details
Laurie Metcalf joins as Gein's mother Augusta, with Tom Hollander playing Alfred Hitchcock.
Filming kicked off in late 2024, revealing Hunnam's dramatic transformation.
If you want to catch up before Season 3 drops, previous seasons—including the record-breaking first—are streaming now on Netflix.