'Hu Tara Ishq Maa' actor Suraj Patel turns director
Entertainment
Suraj, known for his roles in Gujarati hits like Hu Tara Ishq Maa, is set to make his directorial debut with the Bollywood film Padharo Maro Desh.
The announcement was made on his birthday, with producer Chanda Patel describing the project as a "special gift" to Suraj.
Filming kicks off next year, marking a big new chapter for Suraj, who's also starring in the upcoming Hindi movie Tera Mera Nata.
Suraj joins list of actors-turned-directors
The film will explore Indian cultural and emotional themes—something Suraj says is close to his heart and a dream he's wanted to bring to life.
While details about the cast and story are still under wraps, Suraj joins other actors-turned-directors hoping to connect with audiences in a fresh way through this project.