'Hu Tara Ishq Maa' actor Suraj Patel turns director

Suraj, known for his roles in Gujarati hits like Hu Tara Ishq Maa, is set to make his directorial debut with the Bollywood film Padharo Maro Desh.

The announcement was made on his birthday, with producer Chanda Patel describing the project as a "special gift" to Suraj.

Filming kicks off next year, marking a big new chapter for Suraj, who's also starring in the upcoming Hindi movie Tera Mera Nata.