'Jolly LLB 3' box office: Kumar's ₹70 crore joke
"Jolly LLB 3" is back with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi facing off as rival lawyers, and fans are loving the sharp humor and engaging plot.
One thing that's got everyone talking? The lead actors' paychecks—Kumar took home a massive ₹70 crore for his role, while Warsi earned ₹4 crore.
How much did the other actors earn?
Huma Qureshi returned as Pushpa Pandey (Kumar's on-screen wife) with a ₹2 crore paycheck, Amrita Rao got ₹1 crore as Sandhya Sandhu (Warsi's love interest), and Saurabh Shukla was paid ₹70 lakh to reprise Judge Tripathy.
After its run in theaters, you'll be able to stream "Jolly LLB 3" on Netflix and JioHotstar.