'Jolly LLB 3' box office: Kumar's ₹70 crore joke Entertainment Sep 20, 2025

"Jolly LLB 3" is back with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi facing off as rival lawyers, and fans are loving the sharp humor and engaging plot.

One thing that's got everyone talking? The lead actors' paychecks—Kumar took home a massive ₹70 crore for his role, while Warsi earned ₹4 crore.