Deepika's professionalism is 10/10, says 'Cocktail' co-star Diana

Actor Diana Penty recently praised Deepika Padukone 's professionalism and dedication to her craft. Speaking at the NDTV Yuva Conclave session, she said, "Extremely professional. 10. Yeah, 10." "She is very, very disciplined... I think that also comes from her upbringing and her background, being a sports player as well." Penty worked with Padukone in her debut film Cocktail (2012). Penty's comments come at a time when Padukone has been dropped from Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD sequel over alleged unprofessionalism.

Career transition On her journey from modeling to acting Penty, who started her career as a model, spoke about her transition into acting. She said she entered the industry without any acting background but took a leap of faith with Cocktail. "The recipe has always been to keep it different each time... So for me, you throw a challenge at me and I will make it my life's mission to make sure that I do my best at it."

Co-stars' support On support from co-stars during 'Cocktail' Penty also spoke about the support she received from her co-stars Padukone and Saif Ali Khan during her debut film. "Deepika and Saif were both my pillars of support through the times when I knew nothing." "I had so many scenes with her, and I've always seen her, she's very, very hard working, extremely dedicated. And I mean, I think she has a great working style."

Industry insights Advice for aspiring actors Penty also shared her advice for those hesitant to enter the entertainment industry. "No matter what your personality is you just keep at it do the best that you can do prove to people why they need you and what you can bring to the table." "I feel like if you're true to yourself, which is also very, very important, I think that being authentic and individuality is your biggest strength."