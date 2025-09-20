'Devi Chowdhurani': Prosenjit-Srabanti's period drama trailer out; film releases next week
The trailer for Devi Chowdhurani just dropped, with Prosenjit Chatterjee and Srabanti bringing to life the story of rebels Devi Chowdhurani and Bhavani Pathak during the 1770s Sannyasi-Fakir rebellion.
Inspired by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's classic novel, the film stands out for its striking visuals and strong performances.
It's set to release across India on September 26.
More about the film
Devi Chowdhurani is making history as Indian cinema's first official Indo-UK co-production, aiming to showcase a blend of cultures on a global stage.
Producers Aparna Dasgupta, Aniruddha Dasgupta, and Soumyajit Majumdar are thrilled with the buzz around the trailer.
The film also features music by Pandit Bickram Ghosh and includes Arjun Chakraborty and Bibriti Chatterjee in key roles.