'Devi Chowdhurani': Prosenjit-Srabanti's period drama trailer out; film releases next week Entertainment Sep 20, 2025

The trailer for Devi Chowdhurani just dropped, with Prosenjit Chatterjee and Srabanti bringing to life the story of rebels Devi Chowdhurani and Bhavani Pathak during the 1770s Sannyasi-Fakir rebellion.

Inspired by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's classic novel, the film stands out for its striking visuals and strong performances.

It's set to release across India on September 26.