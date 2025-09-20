Next Article
'Police Police' review: A hilarious ride with unexpected twists
Entertainment
Police Police just dropped on JioHotstar, bringing a fresh mix of laughs, crime-solving, and suspense.
The story centers on Inspector Arjun, who secretly teams up with Ravi—a sharp-witted criminal—to crack tricky cases using his underworld connections.
But when ACP Meera starts getting suspicious about their unusual partnership, things take a twist.
Language options and cast of the show
You can catch Police Police in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, or Malayalam. Four episodes are out now, with new ones releasing every Friday.
The show features Mirchi Senthil as Arjun and Jaiseelan Sivaram as Ravi, alongside Shabana, Sujitha Dhanush, and Sathya in key roles.