Mohanlal's 'Hridayapoorvam' faces backlash from doctor over organ transplantation scenes

Dr. Haris Chirackal, the head of the urology department at Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram, has criticized Mohanlal 's latest film Hridayapoorvam for its portrayal of organ transplantation. In a Facebook post , he blasted Malayalam cinema for trivializing serious topics such as organ transplants without proper understanding. "The picture does not show the care that the person who had the organ transplant should take. Everything is just a joke," he wrote.

Post-transplant care Chirackal explains why post-transplant care is important Chirackal stressed the importance of post-transplant care, as there's a risk of the body rejecting the organ. He wrote, "Comedy has no place here," and elaborated on how such patients are vulnerable to infections from people and animals. The doctor also highlighted how "accidents, fights" should be avoided after an organ transplant.

Film's portrayal Chirackal also took issue with film's depiction of heart The doctor also took issue with the film's depiction of the heart, stating it is simply an organ that pumps blood and has no "feelings." He wrote, "The scientific awareness of the people and the credibility of cinema is lost by making even science twisted, broken and distorted." Despite his criticisms, Chirackal clarified, "I am not saying bad things about the movie...The movie is good. I pointed out only one disagreement in its content. That's all."