When, where to watch 'Jolly LLB 3' after theatrical run
What's the story
The courtroom comedy-drama Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, was released in theaters on Friday. The third installment of the popular franchise will be available on JioHotstar and Netflix from November 14, 2025, reported OTTPlay. An official confirmation from the makers about the OTT premiere date is awaited.
Film's themes
Story of 'Jolly LLB 3'
Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 sees Warsi and Kumar reprising their roles as Jolly Tyagi and Jolly Mishra. Set partly in the Rajasthani village of Parsaul, the story follows farmer Rajaram Solanki, who tragically loses his family's land to industrialist Haribhai Khaitan (Gajraj Rao). The film delves into themes of social justice, land acquisition, and power dynamics between the privileged and the oppressed. The audience has praised the film's engaging storyline, well-developed characters, and outstanding performances.
Box office success
The film has reportedly opened with ₹12.50cr on its first day, according to Sacnilk. With positive reviews and strong word of mouth, Jolly LLB 3 is expected to see an 80-90% jump in collections. The movie also stars Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla, Seema Biswas, and Ram Kapoor in key roles.