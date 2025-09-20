When, where to watch 'Jolly LLB 3' after theatrical run

Film's themes

Story of 'Jolly LLB 3'

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 sees Warsi and Kumar reprising their roles as Jolly Tyagi and Jolly Mishra. Set partly in the Rajasthani village of Parsaul, the story follows farmer Rajaram Solanki, who tragically loses his family's land to industrialist Haribhai Khaitan (Gajraj Rao). The film delves into themes of social justice, land acquisition, and power dynamics between the privileged and the oppressed. The audience has praised the film's engaging storyline, well-developed characters, and outstanding performances.