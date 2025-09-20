Are 'Saiyaara' stars Ahaan, Aneet dating? Here's what we know

A source close to Chopra told the outlet, "Theirs is one of the most beautiful love stories in the entertainment industry." "It happened organically while they were shooting together for Saiyaara. She was innocent and vulnerable. He looked after her during the shooting." "They drew close as they worked. Eventually, friendship turned into a deep love. Aneet and Ahaan are in a committed relationship."

On-screen chemistry

'Saiyaara' and its success

The on-screen chemistry between Panday and Padda in Saiyaara was widely appreciated by audiences. Their performances were praised by critics, who also lauded the film's direction by Mohit Suri, its story, and soundtrack. The movie was a major commercial success, grossing over ₹570 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk. It became the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 and the highest-earning Indian romantic film ever. Meanwhile, both Panday and Padda have signed three-film deals with Chopra.