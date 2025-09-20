Are 'Saiyaara' stars Ahaan, Aneet dating? Here's what we know
What's the story
Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the breakout stars of the recent hit film Saiyaara, are reportedly in a committed relationship. According to Deccan Chronicle, their romance developed naturally on set as they transitioned from friends to lovers. However, Yash Raj Films's Aditya Chopra has advised them to keep their relationship private for now. He fears that publicizing their status as a couple could impact their popularity in the film industry.
Love story
Source on their relationship
A source close to Chopra told the outlet, "Theirs is one of the most beautiful love stories in the entertainment industry." "It happened organically while they were shooting together for Saiyaara. She was innocent and vulnerable. He looked after her during the shooting." "They drew close as they worked. Eventually, friendship turned into a deep love. Aneet and Ahaan are in a committed relationship."
On-screen chemistry
'Saiyaara' and its success
The on-screen chemistry between Panday and Padda in Saiyaara was widely appreciated by audiences. Their performances were praised by critics, who also lauded the film's direction by Mohit Suri, its story, and soundtrack. The movie was a major commercial success, grossing over ₹570 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk. It became the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 and the highest-earning Indian romantic film ever. Meanwhile, both Panday and Padda have signed three-film deals with Chopra.