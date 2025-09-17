After winning at the box office, 'Saiyaara' tops Netflix charts

The romantic drama Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has become the most-watched non-English film on Netflix globally in its debut week. Directed by Mohit Suri , the film beat German erotic thriller Fall For Me and Netflix's Hindi original Inspector Zende in viewership. According to Tudum , Netflix's database of top-performing titles, Saiyaara topped the list with 3.7 million views and 9.3 million hours viewed.

Viewership comparison 'Fall For Me,' 'Inspector Zende' follow 'Saiyaara' Fall For Me, a German erotic thriller, is in the second spot with 6.5 million hours viewed. Netflix's Hindi original Inspector Zende, starring Manoj Bajpayee, is third with 6.2 million hours viewed. The only other Indian film in the top 10 is Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom at number nine with 2.5 million hours viewed.

OTT dominance OTT rankings of 'Saiyaara,' other Indian films On Wednesday afternoon, Netflix India shared a video message from Saiyaara's lead actors Panday and Padda. The film had previously topped OTT charts with 5.5 million viewers on Netflix, beating Rajinikanth's Coolie which had 4.7 million viewers on Amazon Prime Video then. Inspector Zende and Kingdom closely followed, while Maalik ranked fifth with two million viewers on Amazon Prime Video.