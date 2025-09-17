Sydney Sweeney offered ₹530cr to make Bollywood debut
What's the story
Hollywood actor Sydney Sweeney, known for her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, may soon make her surprise Bollywood debut. According to The Sun, a production company has reportedly offered the actor an astonishing £45 million (over ₹530 crore) to feature in one of India's most expensive films ever.
Role details
Reportedly, the film will be shot across multiple locations
Sweeney's character is expected to play a young American star who falls in love with an Indian celebrity. The film will reportedly be shot across multiple locations, including New York, Paris, London, and Dubai. "The deal is made up of a £35 million fee alongside £10 million in sponsorship agreements," the report added.
Decision pending
'Money isn't everything,' insider on Sweeney's decision
A source told the outlet, "Sydney was shocked by the offer at first; £45 million is an incredible sum." "But the project is intriguing, and it could elevate her global profile even further." "Nothing has been decided yet but it's a huge opportunity and Sydney is weighing her options carefully." "Money isn't everything and she has many projects lined up but this could push her to new limits as an actress," added the insider.
Career highlights
What's next for Sweeney?
Sweeney will next be seen in Christy, where she plays US pro fighter Christy Martin. The film is set to release on November 7 in the US. In July, she became the face of denim brand American Eagle's controversial campaign, which included a pun-filled message praising Sweeney's "great jeans."