'Bigg Boss Malayalam 7': Mohanlal stands up for LGBTQIA+ couple 

Host's intervention

What did Lakshmi, Mastani say about the couple?

Lakshmi had publicly stated that she would never let the couple into her house, and Mastani accused them of "normalizing LGBTQ culture." Mohanlal didn't hold back. He questioned how such remarks could be made, stressed that the couple lived independently, and said he would gladly welcome them into his own home with open arms. He also warned that Bigg Boss demanded inclusivity and respect, and repeated disrespect could lead to eviction.