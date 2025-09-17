'Bigg Boss Malayalam 7': Mohanlal stands up for LGBTQIA+ couple
What's the story
In a recent Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 episode, host Mohanlal defended contestants Adhila Nasarin and Fathima Noora, the show's first openly lesbian couple. They were subjected to derogatory comments from wildcard entrants Mastani and Lakshmi. What happened next was more than just a reality TV showdown; it became an unprecedented moment of mainstream acknowledgment for Kerala's LGBTQIA+ community.
Host's intervention
What did Lakshmi, Mastani say about the couple?
Lakshmi had publicly stated that she would never let the couple into her house, and Mastani accused them of "normalizing LGBTQ culture." Mohanlal didn't hold back. He questioned how such remarks could be made, stressed that the couple lived independently, and said he would gladly welcome them into his own home with open arms. He also warned that Bigg Boss demanded inclusivity and respect, and repeated disrespect could lead to eviction.
Cultural impact
Mohanlal's words carry cultural weight
Mohanlal's words resonate far beyond the confines of the Bigg Boss house. Nasarin and Noora's relationship has long endured intense social and familial resistance. Having their dignity upheld on prime-time television by a cultural icon like Mohanlal carries profound symbolic weight. This moment also reflects a broader shift in Malayalam popular culture, where top stars are increasingly confronting prejudice in public. Meanwhile, the seventh season of Bigg Boss Malayalam is hosted by Mohanlal and streams on JioHotstar.