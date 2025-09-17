Siddique allowed foreign travel amid rape case proceedings

Malayalam actor Siddique , currently out on bail in a rape case, has received approval from the Thiruvananthapuram First Class Judicial Magistrate Court to travel overseas. The court order allowed him to visit the UAE and Qatar for professional engagements like film shoots. However, he must surrender his passport upon returning from these trips.

Travel details Actor's petition to attend film shoots and events overseas The court has permitted Siddique to visit the UAE between September 19 and 24, and Qatar between October 13 and 18. He had earlier submitted a petition stating the need to attend film shoots and events abroad. The allegations against him stem from a young actor's complaint, claiming he lured her with promises of film roles and allegedly raped her in 2016 at a Muscat hotel.

Evidence collection Investigators have confirmed Siddique's presence at the hotel Investigators have confirmed Siddique's presence at the hotel where the alleged incident took place. They have also gathered digital records of conversations between Siddique and the complainant, which have been included in the charge sheet. The victim's statement has been recorded before a special court team, where her confidential testimony was submitted.