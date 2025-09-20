'BB 19': Salman blasts Mridul for always being 'someone's shadow'
Salman Khan, the host of Bigg Boss 19, will return to the Weekend Ka Vaar episode after a week's absence due to shooting commitments. In a promo shared by JioHotstar, he was seen giving a piece of advice to contestant Mridul Tiwari. "Aap humesha kisi ke chhatra chhaya mein chal rahe ho! (You are always walking in someone's shadow!)" said Khan, adding that Tiwari seems to be in the "plus one category."
When Tiwari claimed to have 35 million followers, Khan responded, "You think that no matter what I do or don't do, I'll still get these many votes." "Nahi dega koi (No one will give you votes)." "Ab yaha pe jab dikhayi nahi de rahe ho toh aap ke followers waqt aane par definitely haath khada kar denge (Now that you're not visible here, your followers will definitely take a backseat when the time comes)."
'Bigg Boss 19': Everything to know
The current season of Bigg Boss, titled "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar," started on August 24. The unique theme allows contestants to run the house without any interference from Bigg Boss. This week, Baseer Ali, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Nehal Chudasama, and Pranit More are nominated for eviction. Fans can watch the show as it streams at 9:00pm on JioHotstar or on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.