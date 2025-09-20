Katrina Kaif is reportedly in her third trimester

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's baby due in late October: Report

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:03 pm Sep 20, 202505:03 pm

What's the story

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly expecting their first child. On Saturday, a source told Bollywood Hungama, "She is in the third trimester of her pregnancy. The delivery is expected next month, between October 15 and October 30." "The actor and her hubby, Vicky Kaushal, prefer to keep it under wraps and probably want to announce it after the birth of the baby." Earlier, on Monday, a source close to the couple confirmed Kaif's pregnancy to NDTV.