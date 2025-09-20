Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's baby due in late October: Report
What's the story
Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly expecting their first child. On Saturday, a source told Bollywood Hungama, "She is in the third trimester of her pregnancy. The delivery is expected next month, between October 15 and October 30." "The actor and her hubby, Vicky Kaushal, prefer to keep it under wraps and probably want to announce it after the birth of the baby." Earlier, on Monday, a source close to the couple confirmed Kaif's pregnancy to NDTV.
Speculation
Speculation about Kaif's alleged pregnancy
The speculation about Kaif's (42) pregnancy intensified after a behind-the-scenes photo from an advertisement shoot surfaced online. The image seemingly showed the actor's baby bump, further fueling the rumors. The couple has been private about their personal lives since their wedding in December 2021 at Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Barwara. The couple hasn't reacted to the speculations yet.
Work front
Their recent projects
On the work front, Kaif was last seen in Tiger 3 (2023) and Merry Christmas (2024). The actor is currently focusing on her cosmetic line, Kay Beauty. Meanwhile, Kaushal (37) recently led in the movie Chhaava (2025), which became a massive hit. He will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.