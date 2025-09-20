'Homebound's Oscars entry: Vishal Jethwa says 'media manifested this'

Neeraj Ghaywan 's Homebound has been officially chosen as India's entry for the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. The Film Federation of India made the announcement on Friday. Backed by Karan Johar, the film features Janhvi Kapoor , Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles. Jethwa told Hindustan Times that it was his mother who first told him about the film's Oscars entry. He also expressed gratitude toward the media.

Reactions 'The media manifested something for me...' Jethwa thanked the media. He said, "Whenever the media manifested something for me, it has always turned out to be true." "It happened when a journalist wished for me to work with my favourite actor Katrina Kaif (Tiger 3), and now this." "I want to thank the media for always standing by me."

Reaction 'My mom had called me a few minutes earlier...' Jethwa revealed, "My mom had called me a few minutes earlier and I couldn't talk to her then, so I understood it must be something big." "So, I called her back and then she shared the news to me first." "All the firsts of my career were rushing to my mind, my first day at acting class, my first day on set. I had a cut on my foot on the first day of testing for Homebound."