'Saiyaara' completes 50 days in theaters; Ahaan, Aneet react

Mohit Suri 's romantic drama Saiyaara, produced by Yash Raj Films , has celebrated 50 successful days in theaters. The film stars newcomers Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday in lead roles. To celebrate this milestone, the actors shared a heartfelt note on social media, thanking their fans for the overwhelming love and support.

Emotional note 'If you believe in magic...': Panday, Padda Panday and Padda shared a series of pictures on Instagram, with one showing them embracing in front of a church. In their caption, they wrote, "Today marks 50 days of a film that brought us to the world and the world to us." "The love that we have gotten feels like a testament to the fact that if you believe in magic...the world may just feel it with you."

Film synopsis More about film and its success Saiyaara tells the story of an aspiring musician, Krish Kapoor (Panday) and a shy lyricist, Vaani Batra (Padda). Their lives take an unexpected turn as their love story unfolds. The film was praised for its fresh casting, beautiful music, and the performances of its lead actors. It also became the highest-grossing love story ever in Indian cinema after crossing ₹500 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.