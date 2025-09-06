'Saiyaara' completes 50 days in theaters; Ahaan, Aneet react
What's the story
Mohit Suri's romantic drama Saiyaara, produced by Yash Raj Films, has celebrated 50 successful days in theaters. The film stars newcomers Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday in lead roles. To celebrate this milestone, the actors shared a heartfelt note on social media, thanking their fans for the overwhelming love and support.
Emotional note
'If you believe in magic...': Panday, Padda
Panday and Padda shared a series of pictures on Instagram, with one showing them embracing in front of a church. In their caption, they wrote, "Today marks 50 days of a film that brought us to the world and the world to us." "The love that we have gotten feels like a testament to the fact that if you believe in magic...the world may just feel it with you."
Film synopsis
More about film and its success
Saiyaara tells the story of an aspiring musician, Krish Kapoor (Panday) and a shy lyricist, Vaani Batra (Padda). Their lives take an unexpected turn as their love story unfolds. The film was praised for its fresh casting, beautiful music, and the performances of its lead actors. It also became the highest-grossing love story ever in Indian cinema after crossing ₹500 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.
Debut performances
Debut for Panday; 3rd project for Padda
Saiyaara marks Panday's acting debut. Padda, on the other hand, has previously appeared in Salaam Venky and Big Girls Don't Cry. The film was produced by Akshay Widhani, the CEO of Yash Raj Films. It received widespread acclaim from Bollywood celebrities, like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and many more. Bhatt called the casting "magical," while Singh called it the "very best of Mohit Suri."