Jitendra Kumar replaces Vikrant in 'Mirzapur' film: Everything to know

Actor Jitendra Kumar has replaced Vikrant Massey as Bablu Pandit in the upcoming Mirzapur film adaptation, reported PeepingMoon. The decision comes after Massey and the makers parted ways amicably. Sources told the portal that Massey was approached for the role but refused to reprise it due to his dissatisfaction with how Bablu's character was treated in the first season. Here's everything to know.

Role change Why did Massey refuse to reprise his role Massey was reportedly unhappy with how Bablu's character was killed off in the first season, as he had hoped for a longer arc. He didn't want to see his character meet the same fate again in the film adaptation and hence decided not to be a part of it. The producers, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, respected Massey's decision and began searching for a new actor to play Bablu. Notably, the makers haven't confirmed Kumar's casting yet.

New face Meet the show's ensemble cast Kumar, who is known for his roles in TVF's Kota Factory and Amazon Prime Video's Panchayat, was chosen to play Bablu. He has reportedly charged a hefty fee for the film. The film will also see the return of the main cast from the show, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Abhishek Banerjee, and Shweta Tripathi.