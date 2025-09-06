'BB 19': Amaal opens up about rift with Anu Malik
What's the story
In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, contestant and singer Amaal Mallik opened up about his family's strained relationship with his uncle, music composer Anu Malik. While talking to housemates Zeishan Quadri and Baseer Ali, he shared that there was a period when his uncle, Anu, was more prominent than his dad, Daboo Malik. This change in family dynamics had an emotional impact on Daboo's family.
Family estrangement
Mallik's thoughts on Anu
Mallik also shared that at family gatherings or professional events, Anu and his family would not only avoid interacting with Daboo's family but even ignore their very presence. He described Anu as a "hungry lion" who was extremely ambitious and determined to achieve his goals. Although the relationship between the two families was strained, Mallik noted that his father and Anu still remain in contact. However, their children are not in contact with each other.
Reality show
'Bigg Boss 19' airing on JioHotstar
The revelation by the singer isn't surprising, given that the two families are rarely ever seen together. Mallik's candid discussion about his family's dynamics has added another layer of intrigue to the ongoing season of Bigg Boss 19. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, is now available on JioHotstar and Colors TV.