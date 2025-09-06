The Turtles's Mark Volman (78) dies: Revisiting his life, career

Mark Volman, the legendary co-founder of the iconic 1960s pop group The Turtles and later one-half of Flo & Eddie, has passed away at 78. He died on Friday, September 5, after a "brief, unexpected illness," his family confirmed to Deadline. The news was first reported by People. Volman's distinctive curly hair and wide smile were synonymous with some of the decade's biggest hits, including Happy Together and Elenore.

Career beginnings Born in Los Angeles, Volman started singing in school Volman, born in Los Angeles in 1947, began singing alongside schoolmate Howard Kaylan. They formed The Turtles, who rose to prominence in 1965 with a cover of Bob Dylan's It Ain't Me Babe. The band became a staple on TV variety shows and achieved worldwide fame with their 1967 chart-topping single Happy Together.

Later years His career after the Turtles disbanded When The Turtles split in 1970, Volman and Kaylan rebranded as Flo & Eddie. Their performances were a mix of comedy and strong vocals. They collaborated with Frank Zappa's Mothers of Invention, contributed vocals to T. Rex's Bang a Gong (Get It On), and worked alongside Bruce Springsteen and Duran Duran. Even while battling health issues, Volman spent decades touring, sharing the stage with fellow acts from the 1960s and 70s.

Academic achievements He earned a bachelor's and master's degree In his 40s, Volman returned to school and earned a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in music and screenwriting. He later taught music business at several universities, most notably Belmont University in Nashville. In 2023, he released his memoir Happy Forever: My Musical Adventures With The Turtles, Frank Zappa, T. Rex, Flo & Eddie, and More, chronicling his vibrant career and experiences with icons such as Jimi Hendrix and John Lennon.

Health challenges He was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia in 2020 In 2023, Volman disclosed his 2020 diagnosis of Lewy body dementia, a progressive neurological condition. Despite this, he remained active on stage, performing with the Happy Together tours for several years. Speaking to People magazine, he said, "The challenges of this world affect everybody, and it's been kind of fun being on the other side of a challenge like this and saying, 'I feel good. My friends are here. I'm still here.'"