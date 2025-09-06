Next Article
Sidharth-Kiara welcome baby girl, request no photos, name suggestions
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani just became parents to a baby girl, born July 15, 2025, at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai.
The couple hasn't picked a name yet but have received many family-inspired suggestions.
'We are grateful for your love and support'
In a heartfelt note, Sidharth and Kiara thanked everyone for their love as they start this new chapter.
They've kindly asked fans and media to respect their privacy and not share photos of their daughter—sweetening the message with pastel pink treat boxes sent out to paparazzi.