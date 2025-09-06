'Ba *ds of...': Farah choreographs promotional track for Aryan's show
What's the story
Farah Khan, a celebrated choreographer and close friend of Shah Rukh Khan, has been roped in to design a special promotional song for Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The track is being filmed in Juhu and will be completed by September 7, reported Mid-Day. This comes just days before the show's Netflix release on September 18.
Details
High-energy track featuring 20 international dancers
A source told Mid-Day, "It's a vibrant number that will be used primarily for the series' promotions. A part of the song will feature in the narrative." "The team has brought in 20 international dancers for the track that is mounted on a big scale." "It's a highly guarded set. Access is restricted to the core crew."
Past work
Farah has previously worked with SRK several times
Farah has choreographed several iconic songs in Hindi cinema, including SRK's chartbusters Chaiyya Chaiyya and Deewangi Deewangi. She is known for her ability to create memorable dance sequences that enhance the narrative of a film. The Ba***ds of Bollywood is one of the most-awaited streaming originals in recent times. It stars Bobby Deol and Mona Singh, among several others.