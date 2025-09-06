'Ba *ds of...': Farah choreographs promotional track for Aryan's show

A source told Mid-Day, "It's a vibrant number that will be used primarily for the series' promotions. A part of the song will feature in the narrative." "The team has brought in 20 international dancers for the track that is mounted on a big scale." "It's a highly guarded set. Access is restricted to the core crew."

Past work

Farah has previously worked with SRK several times

Farah has choreographed several iconic songs in Hindi cinema, including SRK's chartbusters Chaiyya Chaiyya and Deewangi Deewangi. She is known for her ability to create memorable dance sequences that enhance the narrative of a film. The Ba***ds of Bollywood is one of the most-awaited streaming originals in recent times. It stars Bobby Deol and Mona Singh, among several others.